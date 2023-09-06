Anna M. Schmidt, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:11 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center. To honor Anna’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Anna was born on November 4, 1928, daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Pothoff) Bleile. She was born at home in Balltown, Iowa. Back then, the doctor came to the home to deliver babies. Instead of a bassinet, her mother would put her in a dresser drawer to sleep when she was an infant.

