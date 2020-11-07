Charles George Bahl, 84, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation for Charles will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection. Due to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the church. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Charles’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Charles will be Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Charles was born November 24, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Viola Savary Bahl. He graduated from Loras Academy and on November 26, 1955, he married Shirley V. Dupont at St. Anthony Catholic Church. She passed away on October 5, 2017. Charles was a self-employed farmer and a former employee for Dubuque Pack.
Charles loved fishing, hunting and spending summers at his cabin in Minnesota on Eagle Lake. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Asbury Fire Department. Charles was an avid Cubs fan.
He is survived by his three children, Nancy (Frank Boffeli) Koch, of Guttenberg, Kevin (Jody Dirks) Bahl, of Dubuque, and Scott Bahl (former wife Sarah), of Dubuque; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Miller Bahl; his grandchildren, Quinn, Adam, Wade, Sondra, Bryce, Adam, Ethan, Joseph, Hannah, Jackson, Elayna and Meredith; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph (Susan) Bahl, of Dubuque, and Thomas (Wendy) Bahl, of Cascade; three sisters, Betty Allen, of Dubuque, Joanita Betts, of Dubuque, and Mary O’Hea, of Dubuque; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Lange, of Rockford, Ill.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Douglas Bahl; one daughter, Jean Kliebenstein Koren and her husband, Steven Koren; two sisters, Janet Dupont and Susan Wilson; a sister-in-law, Betty (Jack) Dale; and five brothers-in-law, Robert Allen, Robert Betts, Del O’Hea, Edward Lange and Donald Dupont.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.