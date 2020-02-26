HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Evelyn M. Stangl, 83, of Hazel Green, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Manor Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Father Wayne Droessler & Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, February 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Evelyn was born on July 10, 1936, to George and Louise (Wubben) Snyder at the rural family home. She graduated from St. Clara’s Academy in 1953 at Sinsinawa, WI. She married David G. Stangl on October 19, 1954, in Menominee, IL. She worked for many years for Molo Oil Company in Dubuque, as a bookkeeper and later for the family business until 2018. She also worked in housekeeping at Sinsinawa Mound. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and former longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. Evelyn enjoyed bird watching, sweet treats (she had quite a sweet tooth), basketball, the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers basketball & football, playing cards with her card club, fishing, traveling with David, Aunt’s Days, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Evelyn is survived by four sons: George (Sherrie) Stangl, Gerald (Mary) Stangl, both of Hazel Green, WI, Steven (Lori) Stangl, of Galena, IL, and Glen (Dana) Stangl, of Hazel Green, WI; two daughters: Lori (Jim) Mainguth, of Dane, WI, and Dr. Marie Stangl, of Cuba City, WI; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Doris Fischer, Marceline (Walter) Middendorf and Rosalita (Richard) Dietzel; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David (June 3, 2012); a brother, Alfred (Bernice) Snyder; a nephew, Daniel Snyder; a brother-in-law, John Fischer; and a beloved mother-in-law, Lucina (Placke) Stangl.
In lieu of plants & flowers, an Evelyn M. Stangl Memorial Fund has been established.