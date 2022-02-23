Robert H. Davidson, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Savanna (Ill.) First United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jerome Freiburger, Sherrill, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Charles E. Jeidy, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Eileen A. Laugesen, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. April 2 at the church.
Carol A. Morarend, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester.
Barry L. Richardson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Daniel R. Sertle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the chapel.
Jean M. Sheehan, Sonora, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elizabeth M. Topliss, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, with a rosary service at 2:30 p.m.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton.
Shirley C. Welter, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.