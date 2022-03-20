Helen M. (Schmitt) Heiderscheit, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:05 a.m., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Luther Manor with her family at her side.
To celebrate Helen’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, with Rev. Michael G. Schueller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Helen was born on January 13, 1942, in Waupeton, Iowa, daughter of Clifford and Rosella (Gasper) Schmitt.
Helen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel C. Heiderscheit, on August 5, 1961, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown. They were truly blessed with 37 wonderful years together before Danny sadly passed away on January 10, 1999. Helen was raised with a strong work ethic and she put those values to use with ARA Food Service driving the lunch cart at John Deere for 25 years. Her and Danny also farmed side by side in Bellevue for several years. Helen was very generous with her time, volunteering countless hours at her parish of St. John the Baptist helping with whatever was needed. When Helen found some free time she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and playing cards with family and friends. She and Danny also liked to travel with one of their favorite destinations being Las Vegas. You always knew that when Helen started singing, “On the Road Again”, they were headed off on another adventure.
Those left to cherish Helen’s memory include her siblings, Patricia “Patsy” (Gary) Hefel, Sherrill, IA and Cliff (Becky) Schmitt, Mud Lake, IA; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; her in-laws, Patricia Heiderscheit, Bankston, IA, Roger (Judie) Heiderscheit, Farley, IA, Ronnie (Elaine) Heiderscheit, Dixon, IL, Eddie (Myrene) Heiderscheit, Peosta, IA, Linda (Jerry) Brenke, Dubuque, IA, Laura “Frosty” Brokish, Cleveland, TN and Donna Heiderscheit, Holy Cross, IA; and her special friend, Darlene Dyer, Dubuque, IA.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel “Danny” Heiderscheit; her siblings, Velma (Werner) Bleile, Margaret “Dolly” (Bobby) Schmerbach and Nick (Carol) Schmitt; her in-laws, Lyle Heiderscheit and Duane Heiderscheit, and a special friend, Dianne Witherall.
Helen’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Luther Manor, and Hospice of Dubuque, for their kindness and all of the exceptional care they have provided for Helen these past months.
