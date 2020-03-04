GALENA, Ill. — James E. Wasmund, 79, of Galena, Ill., passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Manor Care, Dubuque, Iowa, after a battle with cancer.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
He was born December 31, 1940, in Schapville, Ill., the son of Ben and Anna (Stauss) Wasmund. James attended Scales Mound High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on December 27, 1961. He was honorably discharged on April 1, 1966. He recently received his 50-year pin as a member of the Central Laborer’s Union, an accomplishment he was very proud of. James was an avid outdoorsman, if you couldn’t find him in his garden, he was most likely watching a Chicago Bears or White Sox game.
He is survived by his son, James; grandson, Zakkary; two brothers, Wayne (Jan) and Lynn; and two sisters, Marian and Caroline.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Stanley and Gerald.
Online condolences may be left at www. furlongfuneralchapel.com