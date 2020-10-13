Frederick William “Bill” Blum, 88, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Private funeral services will be held at Linwood Chapel with Rev. Tom Shinkle officiating. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Rd., is entrusted with arrangements.
Bill was born on September 9, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Myrtle (Cole) Blum.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1950, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged four years later.
On April 24, 1955, he married Janet Marie Hennig.
Bill was a self-employed sign painter having worked with Hardie Advertising and H & W Trucking. Oil paintings of landscapes (especially Eagle Point Park) was Bill’s expertise. One of his paintings is hanging at Terrace Hill (the governor of Iowa’s executive residence). Bill was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Janet, of Dubuque, IA; his son Gregory Lee (Kathy) Blum, his daughter Catherine Jane Odegard and his daughter-in-law Kietra Blum, all of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Crystal (Ron) Francois, Amber (Josh) Herbst, Eric and Joshua Blum, and Erik and Jacob Odegard; two great grandchildren, RJ and Lea Francois.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and oldest son, Mark, in 2010.
Memorials may be given to Grand View United Methodist Church, Hospice of Dubuque or a charity of your choice.