HAZEL GREEN, WI — On September 10, 1948, Harold “Hank” Simmons took Edith Darlene Kieslich’s hand in marriage in Hazel Green, Wisconsin.
Seventy-three years and one day later, Hank took her hand again, guiding her to her heavenly home on September 11, 2021, where she was greeted by her daughter, Donna Mullen, her parents, Harvey and LaVida Kieslich, and her beloved aunt and uncle Genevieve “Auntie Cute” and Lawrence “Uncle Sock” Riek, among the many others who went before her. We can only imagine the party in Heaven that was awaiting her.
The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI assisted the family. Darlene, as she was known by family and friends, or “Gram Dar” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born on June 15, 1929 on the family farm in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. Dar attended school in Hazel Green, graduating from high school in 1946. Soon after graduating, Dar underwent what was at the time experimental heart surgery at the University of Wisconsin and the first of its kind in the country. Doctors told Dar and Hank she had a 50/50 chance of survival and could never have children. Dar had other plans, however, going on to live many, many happy and healthy years with that strong and loving heart, which included having her two children, Donna, and a son, Lyle. That strong and loving heart was on display for all of Dar’s life. She never met a stranger and could and would strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She was also a natural caregiver to family and friends alike. When her beloved Donna fought ALS, Dar was by her side giving her strength, even with the knowledge that she would outlive her child, a reality no parent should ever have to face no matter their age. When Hank’s own heart began to give out, it was Dar who was with him every day holding his hand and telling him how much she loved him, to which he would always say, “I love you more.” Theirs was a love story unmatched in this day and age, and it gives their family much comfort to know they are reunited once again. For many years, while she lived in the Cuba City Apartments, she was the resident “mom” to many of her neighbors, especially to Dennis Knox and Dan Wilberding, who always looked out for her. During the last few years of Dar’s life, she resided at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, where she made sure her fellow residents were taken care of. In addition to her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dar is survived by two very special cousins, Carol (Jim) Helbing and Heather (Steve) Heins. They were her angels on earth. Granddaughters, Jessie, Sarah and Jacki Mullen, will be forever grateful to them for all they did for Gram.
The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center, in particular, Nadine, and to the Dubuque County Hospice staff, especially Nurse Kelly, who took such wonderful care of Dar in her last months.
The family requests that any memorials be given to Dubuque County Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.