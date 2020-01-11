STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — Eugene John “Gene” Rima, 88, of Strawberry Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa.
Survivors include his eight children, Mark (Deb) Rima, of Cave Creek, Arizona, Debra (Phil) Steffen, of Winthrop, Gary (Marla) Rima, of Charles City, Dennis (Julie) Rima, of Dubuque, Neil (Marcia) Rima, of Nevada, Janet (friend, R.W. McDowell) Rima, of Delhi, David (Lori) Rima, of Cedar Rapids, and Lisa (Chad) Sage, of El Paso, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother, Jim (Elaine) Rima, of Oquawka, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Doug Bowers, of Strawberry Point, who looked after Gene these past few years; and many other friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Rima in 2015; his granddaughter, Michelle Rima; his great-granddaughter, Macie Hankins; and one brother, Neil Rima.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with Rev. Jim Goerend officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Friday. Gene’s family invites everyone to wear Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears or their favorite sports team’s clothing and jeans to the visitation. Interment with Military Rites: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa.