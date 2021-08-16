Rita H. Beck, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara A. Block, East Dubuque, Ill. — Committal service: 9:30 a.m. today, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
David J. Bohlen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Thumser’s 19th Hole.
Donald A. Booth, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Funeral service: Noon today at the church.
Kimber M. Brandel, Davenport, Iowa — 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Donald E. Capesius, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: Wake service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home; and Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Vicky A. Cleary, Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the church.
Robert A. Dean, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Prayer service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Janice M. Enke, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Cheryl A. Gaul, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Dorothy Hammerand, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Don R. Helms, Bellevue, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Catherine Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: Parish Wake service at 7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home; and a Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Church of the Resurrection.
Kathleen C. Kruse, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque, Ill.
Frederick D. Moore, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.
Marita V. Oberbroeckling, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Geraldine A. O’Connor, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
James F. Paradiso, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Church of the Nativity.
Elizabeth L. Rediger, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Noah H. Riniker, Sterling, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Menominee, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Anthony W. Runde, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road; and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
James H. Sass, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, Bloomington United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Bernard P. Steffes, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Julie K. Timmerman, Dubuque — 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Paul P. Wiegman, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Laura Wille, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.