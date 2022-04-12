Dolores L. Reinert, 89, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the funeral home.

