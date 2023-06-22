James A. Sunny, born in Rockford, IL on October 3, 1932 to Gwedolyn and Anthony Sunny, passed on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #6. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.