James A. Sunny, born in Rockford, IL on October 3, 1932 to Gwedolyn and Anthony Sunny, passed on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #6. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Flowers are welcome or consider making a donation to one of Jim’s favorite causes, The Wounded Warrior Project.
Jim attended St. Joseph’s grade school in Elgin, IL, Elgin High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Captain Sunny served our country in the United States Air Force and the Illinois Air National Guard as a fighter pilot. Near the end of his military career, he transitioned into civilian life as a commercial pilot for United Airlines where he safely flew countless souls for 33 years.
During his time with United he met the love of his life, a beautiful stewardess, Ranae. They married at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Lombard, IL and were happily married 60 years.
A lifelong boater, he and his family traveled the Mississippi River in their houseboat. He spent many hours in his woodworking workshop and shared that talent with his children.
Jim was steadfast in his Catholic faith, and was active in multiple parishes throughout his life including St. Joseph’s in Elgin, IL, St. Catherine’s in Carpentersville, IL, St. Michael’s in Galena, IL, St. Raphael Cathedral and Church of the Resurrection both in Dubuque, IA.
Surviving is his wife, Ranae; four children, Jay (Rita) Sunny, Jeff (Beth) Sunny, Robin Sunny and Jim (Elina) Sunny, six grandchildren, Julia, Justine, Brooks, Cody, Lilly and Emma and sister Nan Jean (Alan) Anderson.