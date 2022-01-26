Janice E. (Petersen) Saeugling, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with Sepsis at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. To celebrate Janice’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Private family burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Janice was born on November 18, 1935, in Hawkeye, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Helen (Wickham) Petersen.
Janice graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1954. She married Robert R. “Bob” Saeugling on August 11, 1956, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. Sadly, Bob passed away on July 17, 2013, after having 5 children together and celebrating 56 years of marriage. Jan worked for Kresges and then later KMart for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Janice truly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outdoors, camping with her family and working in her yard. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Janice’s memory include her children, Robin J. (Jeffrey) Kuhlmann, Waverly, NE, Rodney J. Saeugling, Dubuque, IA, Terry W. (Tina) Saeugling, Topeka, KS, Kimberly R. (Chris) Duve, Dubuque, IA and Tracy R. Saeugling, Independence, MO; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Marilyn, Linda and Dorla.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Saeugling; a great-granddaughter, Marissa; a sister, Wanda; a brother, Marvin; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Finley Hospital for making her comfortable and taking good care of her. Also a special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for all of your kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Janice’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Janice Saeugling Family.