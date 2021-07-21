EPWORTH, Iowa — Barbara Ann Holub, 82, of Epworth, Iowa, and formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
The family will greet family and friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa, where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held at a later date.
She was born April 12, 1939, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Green) Hirtz. She received her education in the Temple Hill schools and the former St. Mary’s School in Cascade. On September 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to Gerald Holub at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Holub, of Epworth, IA; four children, Alan Holub, of Brighton, CO, Daniel (Steven) Hubbard Holub, of Brooklyn, NY, Lance Holub, of Centennial, CO, and Angie (Paul) Kronlage, of Epworth, IA; 5 grandchildren, Ethan, Riley, Aliya, Regan and Jacob; two sisters, Mary Jane (Tom) Walton, of Ankeny, IA, and Erma (Tom) Swisher, of Anamosa, IA; one brother-in-law, Arnie Holub, of Monticello, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Delbert Holub and in-laws, Raymond Holub and Harry and Rose Holub.