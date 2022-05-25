Sacha Ann Schumacher, 44 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 20th, 2022 at home
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 26th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with Dennis Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery, in Glen Haven, WI.
Sacha was born on December 14, 1977 in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Dave Schumacher and Julie DeMaio.
Sacha attended Dubuque Senior High School and Northeast Iowa Community College. She worked for Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation
Sacha’s life was far too brief, but she lived it with heart. Her gentle spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Her children, granddaughter and family were her world, and she will forever live on through them.
She is survived by her parents Dave (Rachel) Schumacher, Julie (Denny) DeMaio-Troy, and Donald (Kathy) Schiltz; two children: Sydney Kuczen, and Beau Healey; her granddaughter Remy Brown; her siblings Brandi (Toby) Moeggenberg, Dave (Karen) Schumacher and Alexis Schumacher, along with stepsiblings: Zach, Wes, Clarissa, and Elijah.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be direct to the family for her children.
