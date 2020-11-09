HOLY CROSS, Iowa — James W. Theisen, 86, of Holy Cross, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm officiated. Pallbearers were Kyle Steffen, Ben Ludovissy, Zach Oberbroeckling, Jake Oberbroeckling, Christie Steffen, Amber Huddleston, Hanna Oberbroeckling, Emma Theisen and Keith Gaynor.
Jim was born February 26, 1934, in Holy Cross, the son of Lawrence and Cecelia (Pfeiler) Theisen. He married Shirley Manders on October 27, 1956, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Jim farmed on the family Century Farm near Holy Cross and worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is now reunited with Shirley enjoying happy-hour.
Survivors include his children, Patty (Pat) Steffen, of Luxemburg, Ken (Cyndi) Theisen, of Holy Cross, Nancy (Joe) Oberbroeckling, of Asbury, and Karen Ludovissy, of North Buena Vista; 9 grandchildren, Christie, Kyle (Justine), Keith (Niki), Ben (Lacey) Zach, Jake, Amber (Tyler), Hanna and Emma; great-grandchildren, Noah, Blake, Carly, Nolan and Deliliah; a sister, Rita Theisen; in-laws, Bill Bohr, Delbert Manders, Vincent Manders, Luella (Paul) Lueken, Arlene Kohn, Darlene Klostermann, Mary Jane Burcham, Margie (Pat) Steger, Marie Manders; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; in 2015; one son, Ronald J. Theisen, in 2003; son-in-law, Lynn Ludovissy, in 2014; siblings, Bill (Betty) Theisen and Mary Kay Bohr; in-laws, Sylvester, Lester (Doris), LaVern, Norman (Rosie), Jerome (Kay), Alice Manders, Jim Kohn, Carl Klostermann, Mary Manders, Harold (Diane) Manders and George Manders.
Special thanks to Eagle Point Place, Paramount Ambulance and Unity Point-Finley for all of your kindness and compassion in helping through this process.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com and cards, letters and memorials may be directed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home at 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.