BELLEVUE, Iowa — Marilyn M. (Sieverding) Clasen, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday prior to Mass at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37. Please utilize masks during the services at the funeral home and church and respect social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Marilyn was born May 28, 1931, in Bellevue, the daughter of Cletus and Clara (Till) Sieverding.
She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1949, and married Virtus J. Clasen on May 3, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Marilyn worked at the Big D for many years, but she was most proud of raising her children and family.
She had a devoted faith (with a special devotion to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini) and prayed the Rosary every day.
Marilyn loved to cook and bake (especially bowknots & cream puffs), and hosting family fish fries was Virtus’ and her specialty.
They spent many winters in Arizona and also enjoyed many other memorable trips over the years.
Marilyn loved to play cards and enjoyed playing bingo, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed morning coffee gatherings with her siblings.
She actively volunteered with the Bellevue Bread Basket for the past 30 years and baked altar bread for St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary. Marilyn will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Virtus; children, Steve (Sheila) Clasen, Sue (Jerry) O’Brien, Bruce (Carrie) Clasen, and Jayne (Tony) Schroeder; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 expecting great-grandchild; siblings, Alice Kilburg, Cletus, Jr. (Betty) Sieverding, Dave (Norma) Sieverding, Glen (Shirley) Sieverding, Dan (Mary) Sieverding, Mark (Sherri) Sieverding; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna Sieverding, Darlene Sieverding, Darla Sieverding, Mary Ellen Kirk, Pauline Wagener, Merlin (Marilyn) Clasen, and Lela Roiger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Karen; siblings, Thomas Sieverding, Donald Sieverding, and Loren Sieverding; sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, Phyllis Sieverding, Bernardine (Arthur Goldsmith and Edward) Nefzger, Alvin (Mary Ann) Clasen, Lorin Kilburg, James Kirk, LeRoy Wagener, Dennis Hines, and Cliff Roiger. Every Meal, Every Day Marilyn recited the prayer ....St. Joseph, Patron of the Dying, obtain for me a happy death. Amen St. Joseph delivered.
