PEOSTA, Iowa — Douglas Joseph “Doug” Crosby passed away July 31, 2023, at Finley Hospital surrounded by those he immensely loved.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Doug will be 10:30 am Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta with Father Michael Schueller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Doug was born on May 29, 1942, in Marshalltown Iowa, the son of James and Annabelle Crosby. He married Carole Waldbillig on October 21, 1967 at St. Joseph Church in Key West, Iowa. He attended St. Mary’s Schools in Marshalltown, Iowa, graduated from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa in 1964 and the University of Iowa School of Physical Therapy in 1967.
Doug had been a Physical Therapist for over 40 years. He worked as a clinician at Mercy and Finley Hospitals and had been in private practice at VitaCare Physical Therapy which he founded. During his career he has been president of the Iowa Physical Therapy Association, Chairman of the IPTA Insurance and Third Party Reimbursement Committee, recipient of the Olive Farr Award, and on the IPTA Board of Directors. He was also co-founder and CEO of Cost Reduction Technologies.
Doug was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa, past member of the Dubuque Optimist Club, Dubuque Jaycees, Thunder Hills Country Club and Dubuque Shooting Society 660 Club.
Doug had many passions first being his love for Physical Therapy, his children and especially his grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them and their accomplishments.
Doug is survived by his loving wife Carole; children Nick (Katie) Crosby, Bridget Crosby, and Brett (Angie) Crosby; his cherished grandchildren Kelsey (Mark) Bose, Joseph Crosby, Matthew Crosby, Alexander Schwartz, William Schwartz, Wyatt Crosby and Gavin Crosby. All of whom he dearly loved and enjoyed. Also, by his sister Marta (Joe) Murphy; sisters-in-law Anita Crosby and Judy (Eric) Finley; brother-in-law Earl Kinsella and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law Joseph and Mary Waldbillig, his brother/sister-in-law Jim and Virginia Crosby, brother Tom Crosby and brothers and sisters-in-law Paul and Leslie Waldbillig, Rose Marie and Al Sitzman, and Dody Kinsella.
We would like to thank the Peosta/Centralia EMT team, the doctors and nurses at Finley Hospital, Grand Meadows and Grand River for their compassionate and wonderful care they gave our Doug.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Doug’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.