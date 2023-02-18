CASCADE, Iowa — Christina J. “Christy” Knepper, 45, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where services will be held at 4 p.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding.
She was born March 26, 1977, in Maquoketa, Iowa daughter of Rodger and Pat (Grandick) Schnoor. She is a 1995 graduate of Maquoketa High School, and received her Associates in Applied Science Degree from NICC. She worked at Premium Plant Services as a Safety Manager. She was united in marriage to Ben Knepper on October 10, 1998, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Christy was a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill, Iowa. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Maquoketa, and a Girl Scout leader for many years.
Christy was a very loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, who truly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known by both her family and her work family as “Mama Christy.” Some of the most special moments she had were the Nerf gun shoot outs, she had with her grandson Ambrose. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking, watching movies, shopping, and a beer at the Bent Rim.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Knepper of Cascade, IA; five children, Alex (Alyssa) Knepper of Cascade, Sami Knepper of Andrew, Elly (Jeff Putnam) Knepper, Jeni Knepper, and Dani Knepper all of Cascade; one grandchild, Ambrose Poll; her parents, Rodger and Pat Schnoor of Monmouth, IA; three brothers, Terry (Angie) Schnoor of Maquoketa, Rodger Schnoor II of Clinton, and Leon (Ericka) Schnoor of Anamosa; her father and mother-in-law, Steve and Mary Jean Knepper of Cascade; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shelley Knepper, James (Katie) Knepper and Jill (Tony Kerper) Knepper all of Cascade, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a grandson, Rodger John Michael Knepper on December 1, 2019; her mother-in-law, Dianne Knepper on July 28, 2004; nephew, Keenan Gregory Dowe; and niece, Isabella Dowe.
A Christy J. Knepper memorial fund has been established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.