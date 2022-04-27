SHERRILL, Iowa — On April 24, 2022, Opal Juanita Datisman Christensen, 98, of Sherrill, Iowa, left this earth to forever live with her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ!
Mom was born September 22, 1923, in Sherrill, Iowa, in the same home in which she lived all but two years of her life. She passed away in that very same home. She attended a one-room country school, graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and earned a degree at the University of Dubuque.
Our Mom taught school for fifth and sixth grade in Monticello, Iowa. Opal and Paul Christensen were married June 10, 1947, following his service with the Navy during World War II. To this union were born nine children: Darrell (Terri) of Milford, IA; Kristine (Michael) Connell of Stapleton, NE; Melvin (Donna) of Dubuque; Juanita (Evan) Collins of Santa Barbara, CA; David (Marianne) of Peyton, CO; Mark (deceased); Cindy of Sherrill, IA; Evan (Cathy) of West Dundee, IL; and Paul of Kearney, NE.
Mom dedicated her life to her faith and her family. She also very much enjoyed working with the church choirs, her gardens, and her writing. She enjoyed birding, hunting flowers and morels, and picnicking in the “Sweet Hole” timbers.
In her later years as her health declined, Mom was lovingly cared for by her youngest daughter; by Home Instead caregivers Jodie, Lori, and Pam; and two years with the support of the Hospice team led by Nurse Jeremiah.
Mom was preceded in death by our Dad Paul, her husband of 55 years; a son Mark; and a grandson Brent.
She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service for Mom this Saturday, April 30, 10:00 A.M., at the Sherrill United Methodist Church, with a time of fellowship to follow.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Dubuque.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.