Janet Rae Hibbert Buss, 80, of Provo, Utah, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Orchard Park Care Center, from complications of diabetes.
Due to the coronavirus, there was no viewing or funeral, but the family held a brief memorial service at her burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, La Grande, OR. Janet made over 1000 quilts during her lifetime for friends and organizations, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humanitarian Services at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.