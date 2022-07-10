Reverend Donald V. Bakewell, of Dubuque, IA, was called to be with the Lord on July 6, 2022, surrounded by family.
Friends and relatives may call from 4-7 PM, Monday, July 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Key West, Iowa, with a prayer service led by Fr. Josh Link at 7:00 PM. Friends and relatives may also call from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Patrick Church in Waukon, IA. The mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM with Archbishop Michael Jackels presiding and Fr. John Moser as homilist. Burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon, IA.
Fr. Don Bakewell was born January 12, 1940, in Caledonia, MN, to Vincent and Veronica (Schulte) Bakewell, who were living on a small farm in New Albin, IA at the time. After the death of his father in 1943, the family moved to Waukon, IA. There he was raised by his mother in a Catholic environment under the spiritual nourishment of St. Patrick Church and the Sisters of the Presentation of St. Patrick grade school and high school. He graduated from Loras College in Dubuque and completed his theological studies at Mount St. Bernard Seminary, also in Dubuque.
He was ordained June 4, 1966, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque by Bishop Loras Watters.
He served as associate pastor at St. Joseph in Elkader, 1966-69; Sacred Heart in Oelwein, 1969-72; St. Joseph in Cresco; Holy Cross in Schley, 1972-79; and St. Joseph the Worker in Dubuque, 1979-81. He also taught and served as guidance counselor at Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein, 1969-72, and at Notre Dame High School in Cresco, 1972-79.
He was administrator at St. Francis in Barclay and a member of the faculty as guidance counselor at Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville, 1981-87.
He was pastor of St. Mary Parish and director of St. John School of Religion, both in New Hampton, from 1987-93 and pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Springbrook and St. John in Andrew, 1993-94.
Fr. Bakewell served as executive secretary and executive coordinator of the Bellevue Area Elementary and Marquette School System in Bellevue, 1993-2002. He served as ACCW Bellevue Deanery moderator, 1993-2002, and dean of the Bellevue Deanery, 2000-2002.
He was pastor of St. Joseph in Preston, 1994-2002; supervising pastor and sacramental priest at St. Peter in Sabula, 1994-2002; Priest supervisor in St. Catherine and St. Donatus, 2000-2002, and pastor at St. Joseph in Key West, IA from 2002 until his retirement on July 10, 2012.
Fr. Don’s service to the people of God was built upon the rosary, scripture, and the Eucharist. He was a man of great faith with a deep love for the Lord and the Blessed Mother. He was a beloved and respected priest, brother, uncle, and friend, whose gentle and humble demeanor led others to be faithful followers of Christ.
Fr. Don is survived by his siblings, Eileen Pins of Asbury, Norbert (Sharon) Bakewell of Dubuque, and Marilyn Loewen of Dubuque. His nieces and nephews, Linda (Bill) Cerjak, Laura (Rick) Droeske, Lisa (Steve) Verdon, Diane (Daniel) Sturgill, and Denise (Jeff) Geraci, Kevan (Kelly) Bakewell and Amy (Grant) Henn, Jennifer (Sam) Itskovich, Steven (Karen Giampolo) Loewen, and Michael (Meredith Cooney) Loewen. Also surviving him are his Aunt Marcella Alberti of Waukesha, WI, many cousins, and several great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sr. Mary Genette Bakewell, PBVM, his brothers-in-law, Germain (Jerry) Pins and Albert Loewen, and his nephew, Keith Bakewell.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials can be made to the Rev. Donald V. Bakewell Memorial Fund. Cards of condolences may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, who is assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Stonehill Care Center, Tri-State Dialysis in Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Chad Nachtman, and the compassionate doctors, nurses and care staff who supported Fr. Don and his family.
