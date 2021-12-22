Randall H. Judge, 83, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Randy was born August 23, 1938, in Beech Grove, IN, the son of Harold E. and Ella Rose Lemons Judge. On June 10, 1961, he married Patricia Edelen in Garner, Iowa.
He was a 1956 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and graduated from the University of Dubuque in 1960.
Randy operated the family business, Hal Judge Interiors, for 46 years. He began biking to work when he was in junior high and continued working while attending the University of Dubuque.
In his younger years, Randy enjoyed snowmobiling, pheasant hunting with friends, Canadian fishing trips with the Edelen family, and other outdoor adventures.
Randy thoroughly enjoyed working with animals throughout his life. He raised ponies and horses and earned the Grand Champion Youth Rider title in the Hackney Horse Class as a young man. He shared his love of animals with his family and raised llamas alongside many other animals on their hobby farm at the end of Bonson Road.
Randy was a member of the Dubuque Jaycees where he made many lifelong friends. He was also a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was involved with Camp Albrecht Acres, serving on the board for 24 years and on the foundation board for 20 years (12 as the president). He also served on the board at Storybook Hill Zoo and on the Mount Pleasant Home Board of Trustees.
Randy enjoyed traveling with family and friends, including visits to Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Bermuda, the Mediterranean, and Switzerland.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; two sons, Bradley (Lisa) Judge of Ann Arbor, MI, and Douglas (Joelle) Judge of Ringoes, NJ; four granddaughters, Madeline, Louisa, Cecille, and Taylor; two brothers, Gregory (Holly) Judge of Atlanta, GA, and Steven Judge of Dubuque; one sister, Linda Judge of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family sincerely thanks his entire health care team for their special care and attention.
Randy was happy to support many charities and would ask that memorials go to Hospice of Dubuque or your charity of choice.
