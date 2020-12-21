Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary C. Fischer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Holy Family Church, New Melleray, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kevin D. Gockel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Eugene N. Hoffmann, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Raymond G. Kirschbaum, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Larson Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Services: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Irvin E. Kleitsch, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Eleanor M. Noble, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Lima Union Cemetery, Platteville.
Arline J. Seymour, Prairie du Chien — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Ferryville Cemetery.