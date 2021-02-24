SANTA FE, N.M. — Betty Joyce Zuckerman, 88, passed away on November 21, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with her daughter at her side, after a brief illness. Betty had been living in Santa Fe since 2007.
She is survived by daughter Barbara Zuckerman and grandson Tayo Regenold, of Santa Fe, N.M., and her son, Budd Zuckerman and his wife Laura, of Boulder, Colorado, along with their children Alisa & Ryan, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews around the USA.
Betty was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on August 20, 1932, to Thelma and Isadore Greengard. Betty was very close to her parents. Betty was pre-deceased by both her parents, in addition to her brother, Irving Greengard, and sister Marilyn Shorr, as well as her former husband, Harvey Zuckerman, of Napa, Calif., formerly from Dubuque.
Betty graduated from Indiana University with honors as Magna Cum Lade and married Harvey Zuckerman from Dubuque, Iowa. At 26 years old with two small children, she suffered but survived an acoustic neuroma, (benign brain tumor) which was successfully removed in the first operation of its kind at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., but left her partially blind and deaf, with significant mobility challenges that affected the rest of her life profoundly. Ironically, Betty was trained as a speech therapist which helped her regain her ability to speak and walk again.
While living in Dubuque for nearly 50 years, she enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River on “The Betty Boop” with family and friends. Betty and her family were members of Temple Beth-El Synagogue. After divorcing, Betty lived on her own in Boca Raton, Florida, where she was an active member of the Florida Brain Tumor Association. Betty kept in touch over the years with her cherished group of “Kokomo Girls”, as well as many close friends from Dubuque.
Betty was interred in Mount Nebo Memorial Cemetery, in Miami, Florida, per her wishes. The family is deeply grateful that her niece, Joan Fisher and husband Jerry, were able to be present at her burial. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering in her honor has not been planned.
Betty loved her dogs, especially her beloved cocker spaniel, Dolly. Betty instilled in both her children a love of dogs. “We like to imagine our Mom once again feeding buttered bagels to Dolly, where they have been reunited across The Rainbow Bridge in the great dog heaven in the sky.”
Memorials may be given in her honor to The Dubuque Regional Humane Society.