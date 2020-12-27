Thomas T. “Frosty” Frost, 66, of Dubuque, passed away on December 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may gather Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please remember to social distance and wear your mask.
Tom was born on September 30, 1954, in Dubuque, as the son of Albert and Bernice (Speak) Frost. He married Lee Ann Schaller on September 7th, 1974, and they were married for 46 years. Tom worked for Eagle Window and Door and after 16 years, decided to venture out on his own and opened a thrift store, Frosty’s Curious Goods, in which he has been operating for the past 15 years. Tom also owned numerous properties in Dubuque, where he was a wonderful landlord to many tenants over the years. He loved people, and people loved Frosty. He was a jack of all trades, was self-taught and would always figure out what he was working on. He always said, “you learn by trial and error.”
He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann; three sons, Thomas (Dawn) Jaeger, Joshua (Janna) Frost and Terry (Jamie) Frost; 13 grandchildren, Hayley, Aaron, Dominic, Chandler, Gabrielle, Terry Jr., Justice, Gavin, Abigail, Jackson, Gillian, Nathan and Aidan; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Anastasia, Sebastian, Daphne and Audrey. Tom was a brother to five sisters, four surviving: Kay Nelson, Carol (Dale) Dieters, Sheila (Jerry) Shireman and Mary Frost.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Betty (Ingles) Miller; two brothers, Kenny and Mickey; and his father-in-law, Clarence Schaller.
His family would like to give special thanks to Unity Point Finley Hospital and their staff for all their care in helping Tom with his courageous battle with Lung Cancer.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas Frost memorial fund will be established.