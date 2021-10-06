EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Joe H. Graham, 76, of East Dubuque, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be 10:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steve Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Joseph was born January 5, 1945, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph G. and Harriet (Schiltz) Graham. On May 10, 1991, he married Ruth Till in Dubuque. She died on April 8, 2007.
He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1963 and later from Loras College.
Joe was a third generation partner/owner/clothier at Graham’s Style Store from 1973-2018.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellowship, Dubuque Jaycees, Dubuque Chapter E.A.A., was a proud Golden Gloves boxer in his youth, and was proud of his and Ruth’s involvement in the St. Anthony Haitian Twin Parish Program.
He enjoyed burning gas in all fashions: flying, boating, motorcycle rides, water skiing, and the outdoors, Frentress Lake, tinkering with boats and toy motors.
Survivors include his children, Ben (Cindy) Graham of Dubuque, David Graham of Littleton, CO, and Katie (Matt) McFadden of Dubuque; one step-son, Matt (Sonja Olson) Dunphy of Vancouver, WA; nine grandchildren, Ava, Anthony, Lily, and Lucas Graham, August and Peter Graham, Nora, Kalen, and Grayson McFadden; two brothers, Jim (Jane) Graham of Dubuque, and John (Sharon) Graham of Metamora, IL; one sister-in-law, Mary Jo Graham of Dubuque; former wife and mother of his children, Mary Jo “Heidi” Tigges; numerous nieces and nephews; and many beloved Frentress Lake neighbors and friends.
Besides his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Joseph S. Graham, one step-son, Rob Dunphy, and one brother Tom Graham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the S.O.U.R.C.E. Endowment Fund and NAMI Dubuque.
A special thank you to all the people who have stopped by Graham’s through the years to ask “How’s Joe?”
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joe’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.