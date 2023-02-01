HOPKINTON, Iowa — Mary Ann Digmann, 83, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023 at Marietta’s Place, Manchester following an extended illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton with interment in the Hopkinton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until 7 Thursday at the church and again on Friday after 9:30 until 10:30. A vigil service will be held at 3:00 on Thursday to start the visitation and rosary will be said at 10:30 on Friday to start the mass. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Mary Ann and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com.
Surviving is her husband Donald, 3 children, Chris (Michael) Alger, Tim Digmann and Tom Digmann, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Donald (Bud) Lahr, Laverne (Tuff) Lahr, and several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Valene Schneiders, Betty Lahr, Joan Heyer, Patricia Pierce, Theresa Lahr, Linda McDowell and Charles Lahr.
Mary Ann Irene Lahr was July 25, 1939 at Manchester, Iowa. She was the daughter of Peter and Irene Braun, Lahr. Mary Ann graduated from the Dundee High School in 1957 where she was a guard on the basketball team. She went to work at Winder Drug Store in Manchester for several years before she married Donald Digmann on March 5, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. The couple farmed near Hopkinton until 1998 when they retired.
Mary Ann loved sports, especially basketball. She never missed one of her children’s games when in high school, college or when they were coaching. Mary Ann served as president of the Maquoketa Valley Athletic Boosters for several years. She enjoyed going shopping with her sisters, going to Texas for the winter and attending Blue Grass festivals along the way. She had been active in the Hopkinton Coffee club, the Pork and Beef Producers, and Civil War Days. She also belonged to the St. Luke Rosary Guild and headed the funeral committee.
