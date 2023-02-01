HOPKINTON, Iowa — Mary Ann Digmann, 83, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023 at Marietta’s Place, Manchester following an extended illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton with interment in the Hopkinton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until 7 Thursday at the church and again on Friday after 9:30 until 10:30. A vigil service will be held at 3:00 on Thursday to start the visitation and rosary will be said at 10:30 on Friday to start the mass. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Mary Ann and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com.

