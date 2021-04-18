DAVENPORT, Iowa — Elaine M. Konrardy, 83, of Davenport, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be Tuesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Church or Make A Wish Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Runge Facebook page.
Elaine was born February 25, 1938, in Epworth, Iowa, to Arthur and Rita (Horsfield) Duggan.
On June 7, 1958, she married Marvin M. Konrardy in Placid, IA. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2007.
She loved playing cards, Bridge, Mah Jong and Bunko with her friends and was a member of St. John Vianney Church. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dennis, Dan (Brenda) and David (Cheryl Thompson) Konrardy, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Jessica Konrardy, Dubuque, Jared Konrardy and Terra (Michael) Carroll, Florida, Jake (Katy) Christensen, Dubuque, Christopher Ivory, Texas, and Owen Konrardy, Davenport; great-grandchildren, Kalie, Kaiser, Carter, Jaxyn, Leah, Jase, Layla and Vanessa; siblings, Irene (Leroy) Wessels, Dubuque, Shirley (Leroy) Biermann, Peosta, IA, Joan (Marvin) Jarding, Farley, IA, and Michael (Mary Lou) Duggan, Epworth, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by daughter, Diane Konrardy-Tanner; daughter-in-law, Anne Konrardy; and sister, Marie Duggan.