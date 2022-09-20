MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Joan Evelyn Delagardelle entered her new life with the Lord on September 18, 2022 at the age of 83.
Her funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa on Thursday September 22 from 4:00-7:00 pm where the Catholic Daughters of America will recite the Rosary at 3:30 pm. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa.
Joan was born in 1939 in her home of her parents and weighed on a fish scale at 7 1/2 pounds in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Evelyn Chamberlain Morel. She attended St. Gabriel’s Elementary school and then St. Marys hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin where she began a career as an X-ray Technician, working first in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and after marriage Jackson County Hospital in Maquoketa filling in for the techs on vacation. Joan married Ronald J. Delagardelle on September 9, 1961 at St. Gabriel’s Church in Prairie. Joan was a past member of the American Radiologic Society of America, served as a Girl Scout Volunteer and Board Member of the Mississippi Valley Girl Scouts of America, also past Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a volunteer Den Mother for the Boy Scouts. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Mother’s Club and was a Lay Minister for Sacred Heart Parish. Joan volunteered at the Jackson County Historical Museum and organized Seven Sisters Apostolate in Maquoketa and prayed weekly for her parish priest for many years.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband Ronald, four children; Charles (Kate) Delagardelle of Pittsburgh, PA, Michelle (Dennis) Rolling of Maquoketa, Michael (Tina) Delagardelle of Calamus, Jeanine (Kevin) O’Bryan of Louisville, KY, grandchildren; Kyrstin Delagardelle, Lorene McLaughlin, Mattias Delagardelle, Kaitlin O’Bryan, Colin O’Bryan, Madison Rolling, Jackson Rolling and six siblings; Anita Grunder, Mary (Ralph) Briggs, Ceil (Dwayne) Simonson, Paul (Kim) Morel, Dennis Morel and Thomas (Deb) Morel.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jackson County Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice in her honor. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards of condolences may be mailed to Dawson Funeral Services Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
