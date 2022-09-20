MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Joan Evelyn Delagardelle entered her new life with the Lord on September 18, 2022 at the age of 83.

Her funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa on Thursday September 22 from 4:00-7:00 pm where the Catholic Daughters of America will recite the Rosary at 3:30 pm. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa.

