Text: Sister Lucilla Oberbroeckling, OSF, Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Clare House. A private Celebration of Life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Lucilla was born January 20, 1925 in Epworth, IA, daughter of William and Catherine (Pottebaum) Oberbroeckling.
Entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1943 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1951. Sister attended Epworth Public School for both her elementary and high school education. Sister Lucilla's ministry took her to Immaculate Conception Academy, Dubuque; St. Joseph's in Rickardsville, IA; Xavier Hospital, Dubuque, IA; Holy Family Hall and Mount St. Francis, Dubuque, IA; and Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. In 1990 Lucilla moved to Mount St. Francis and in 2010 retired to Holy Family Hall and to Clare House in 2011.
Sister is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Noonan and Virginia Pfab; her sister-in-laws Carol Oberbroeckling and Janet Oberbroeckling; her nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marcella and Verna Oberbroeckling; her brothers, William Jr. Oberbroeckling and Edward Oberbroeckling; and in laws, Harlan Noonan, Rita Oberbroeckling, and Leo Pfab.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
