DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Franklin T. “Frank” Langkamp, 90, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Frank was born on January 29, 1933 in Grant County, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (McClain) Langkamp. He served in the United States Navy from 1955-1957. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Spates on November 27, 1965 at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Frank grew up and worked on the family farm. He was employed at John Deere Tractor Works for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, bowling and fast pitch softball. Frank’s faith was very important to him. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Frank was well liked, respected by many and served as an excellent role model for all who knew him, especially his children and grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kathryn Langkamp, Dickeyville; two children, Robert (Carolyn) Langkamp, Independence, MO, and Sandra Zehner, Phoenix, AZ; three sisters, Kathryn Powell, Platteville, WI, Mary Ann Riesselman, Dubuque, IA, and Rose Marie (John) Reuter, Platteville, WI; Kathy’s siblings, Carol Becker and Michael (Linda) Spates; seven grandchildren, Bradley (Krista) Langkamp, Vincent (Emily) Langkamp, Lauren (Gage) Crowder, Jacob Zehner, Joshua Zehner, Sydney Zehner and Brandon Zehner; and four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Leah and Ellis Langkamp, and Sadie Crowder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leroy (Mary) Langkamp; a sister, Berniece (Mervin) Broihahn; and four brothers-in-law, George Powell, Virgil Riesselman, Thomas (Marilyn) Spates and Marvin Becker.
In lieu of flowers, a Franklin T. Langkamp Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Moran and his nurse, Nicole, at Grand River Medical of Dubuque; St. Croix Hospice of Platteville; and numerous family and friends for their love and support.