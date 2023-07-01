DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Franklin T. “Frank” Langkamp, 90, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Frank was born on January 29, 1933 in Grant County, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (McClain) Langkamp. He served in the United States Navy from 1955-1957. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Spates on November 27, 1965 at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.

