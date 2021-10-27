Sandra M. “Sandy” (Glab) Steadman, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:11 p.m., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
To celebrate Sandy’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:30 p.m. There will also be visitation on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until praying of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Sandy was born on December 31, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Buron and Inez (Hendricks) Glab.
Sandy went to grade school at St. Raphael’s Cathedral and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1969. Right after graduation she went to work with Mercy Hospital, where she would do several different jobs throughout her 46 year career. Sandy was united in marriage to Jerry Lee Steadman in 1971, in Dubuque and they would be blessed with 2 sons. Sadly they would go their separate ways in 1982. Sandy’s faith was a very important aspect of her life. She was a very active member of the Church of the Nativity where she was involved with the Rosary Society and several prayer groups. In her free time you could often find Sandy planning family activities, listening to Barry Manilow in the background. Everyone who knew her knew that Sandy’s family was always her top priority and she truly loved spending time with them any chance she could. We are deeply saddened at the sudden loss of Sandy in our daily lives, but know that she is now resting peacefully with her Heavenly Father.
Those left to cherish Sandy’s memory include her sons, Kenneth (Cheryl Elsinger) Steadman, Norfolk, VA and Scott Steadman, Dubuque, IA; 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Ethan and Amelia Steadman; a great-grandchild on the way; and her siblings, Pat (Bill) Heiring, Avon Park, FL, Judy Glab, Dubuque, IA, David (Barb) Glab, Colorado Springs, CO and Pam Hokenstad, Colorado Springs, CO.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Shirley Jones and Bob Glab; and a brother-in-law, Roger Hokenstad.
Sandy’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and support staff of Mercy Hospital and the University of Iowa, for all of their outstanding care of Sandy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Sandy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Sandra Steadman Family.
