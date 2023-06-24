Daniel F. Bandy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Virginia M. Delaney, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid.

