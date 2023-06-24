Daniel F. Bandy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Virginia M. Delaney, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid.
Crystal V. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Beverly Eichler, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Jerome W. Goeman, Cuba City — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
David C. Hoeper, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City.
William A. Limond, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Metz, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, 2324 Matthew John Dr.
John L. Nolan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 26, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara J. Norman, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, Schapville Zion Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Celebration of life: Following the service at Woodbine Bend Country Club, Woodbine.
Molly A. Reifsteck, Freeport, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Lawrence Timpe, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.