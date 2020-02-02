LENA, Ill. — Robert B. Bonnet, age 93, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Lena Living Center.
He was born on July 16, 1926, to Bernard and Mary Sophia (Greenwald) Bonnet in Menominee Twp., Jo Daviess County, at their rural home. He attended White Grade School in a one room building in rural Jo Daviess County and then Warren High School. He was raised on the farm in Menominee Twp. and farmed in the Warren, Stockton and Lena area since 1941. He married Dorothy Ann Wolfram on April 8, 1947 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren by Father Frank Miller.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena, where he served on the Parish Council, a former Holy Name member at St. Joseph and Holy Cross, charter member of the Knights of Columbus #4776 (Lena, Stockton and Warren), a former advisor on the Production Credit Association Board, a former member of the Le-Win School Board District #202 for over 14 years (served as President for 2 of those years), a former member of the Sunday night euchre and 500 card clubs.
He enjoyed being with his family and traveling with his wife, Dorothy, to all “50” States, parts of Europe twice, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and 2 cruises, helping on his farm and his son’s farms, planting and harvesting crops of any job connected with farming, and especially enjoying his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Bailey, of Belvidere, IL, and Kathryn (Eldon) Janssen, of Monroe, WI; three sons, David (Sara) Bonnet, of Poway, CA, Daniel (Cynthia) Bonnet, of Lena, and Edward (Lesley) Bonnet, of Norton Shores, MI; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 3 sisters, Evelyn Orzechowski, of Winona, MN, Helen Toelle, of Freeport, IL, and Patricia (Gail) Proctor, of Dyersville, IA. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded by his paternal and maternal grandparents; parents; 2 brothers, Arnold Bonnet and William Bonnet; 1 sister; Agatha “Sandy” Scheidt; 3 brother in-laws, Stanley Orzechowski, Frederick Toelle and Robert Scheidt; a son in law, Arnold Bailey Jr.; 1 granddaughter, Adrian Bonnet.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena. Visitation will be from 4:00 till 7:00 PM on Friday at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena. Rosary will be at 3:00 PM. Rev. Father Andrew Skrobutt will officiate the services. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lena, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses and Memorials may be offered in his name or to the C.C.D. Program of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Lena to be used for children who cannot pay the fees to attend.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of the Lena Living Center and the S.S. Monroe Clinic Hospital.
