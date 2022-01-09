Vince passed away on December 30th 2021 at the age of 92 in Dubuque, IA.
He was born on June 25th, 1929 to Charles and Florence (Pierce) Schrunk. Born and raised in Dubuque, he was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. He worked for John Deere Dubuque Tractors Works until his retirement. Vince was drafted into the Army in 1951 serving in the Korean War with the Army Corps of Engineers, in England and Germany and received the rank of Corporal. He then served in the Army reserves until 1959. Vince was married to Irene (Stelken) Schrunk in 1954 until her death in 1987. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Victoria Pitz (1984) and an infant son.
He is survived by his sister Lois Schrunk of Chicago, IL; his 4 Children; Julie Moore of Dubuque, IA, Charles (Deborah) Schrunk of Oklahoma City, OK, Lori (John) Cowhey of Algonquin, IL and Jill (Ron) Johnson of Waukegan, IL; his step-daughter, Melinda Hodges; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Vince was an avid hunter and fisherman. He greatly enjoyed flying radio-controlled model airplanes starting at the age of 12. Vince loved sharing his talent not only on how to build model airplanes but coached them how to fly them as well. He was president and served on the board of the Tri-State Modelers for many years.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday afternoon, January 22, from 1 — 3 with a memorial service following immediately after, with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Masks will be required. A celebration of Vince’s life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to American Cancer Society, in memory of Irene and Vicki.
The family would like to thank Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center for their care and devotion to Vince in the past year.