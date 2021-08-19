Delbert E. Link, 85 of Dubuque, IA passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery with full military Honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert was born on May 9, 1936, in Farley Iowa the son of Al and Leonetta (Freking) Link, where he grew up and attended Saint Joseph School. After High school he served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957 at Imperial Beach California. On November 10, 1956, he married Lois VanBlarcom at Saint Peter & Paul Church in Sherrill, Iowa, and this upcoming November they would have shared 65 years together.
He worked as a diesel mechanic at Inland Molasses for 27 years and later at Key City Transport until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Saint Columbkille parish and the Knights of Columbus, David J. Ochs Council, he participated in Christian Experience weekends, and was a member of the Saint Vincent DePaul Society and the American Legion Post #6.
He was a member of the Power of Prayer and was quite active with Dubuque County Right to Life.
Del enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing; especially fishing trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin. He also enjoyed bike riding with Lois and family and a good game of Euchre.
He is survived by his wife Lois, sons Terry (Sue) Link, Tim (Kris) Link, Todd (Jill) Link; grandchildren Kami Gonzalez, Kayla (Ken) Bortscheller, Evan Link, Denver Link, Collin Link, and Connor Link; great grandchildren Izan Gonzalez, and Lian Gonzalez; siblings Don (Kay) Link, Laverne “Red” (Karen) Link, Elaine (Adrian) Korbel, Doris (Paul) Schreiber; and a brother-in-law Earl VanBlarcom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Jim & Helen VanBlarcom, a brother Robert (Dolores) Link, in-law’s Gerry VanBlarcom, James (Barb) VanBlarcom and Phyllis Bly and a grandson Travis Link.
A Del Link memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Whalen, Dr. Kumor, Dr. Viner, the staff at UPH Finley Hospital and the staff at Stonehill Care Center for all the great care they gave to Del.