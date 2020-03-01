Patricia C. “Pat” Goetz, 89, of Dubuque, died at 7:44 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Goetz will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Patricia was born July 22, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the daughter of George E. and F. Ruth Kingsley Connell. She was a graduate of St. Patrick’s School in Cedar Rapids.
Pat worked in the Cedar Rapids District of Northwestern Bell as a PBX Service Advisor. It was through work that she met James Joseph “Jim” Goetz. Pat and Jim were married on July 7, 1962, in Cedar Rapids.
She was a member of Catholic Daughters and Beta Sigma Phi Chapter.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; five children, James “Jim” (Kelly) Goetz, of Plattsmouth, NE, Sheila (Kevin) Butler, of Dubuque, Joseph “Joe” (Kris) Goetz, of Monticello, IA, John (Debbie) Goetz, of Nevada, IA, and Jerry (Della) Goetz, of Peosta, IA; eight grandchildren, Nick, Jesse, Marissa, James, Adam, Jacob, Katie, and Jason; one step-grandson, Jason Burke; two great-granddaughters; and four step-great-grandchildren, including a special one, Landon Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Rowena (Bill) Leibig.
The family thanks the doctors and staff at MercyOne and the wonderful staff at Hawkeye Care Center for their care of Mom.
