RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Leo M. Barton, 97, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday September 24, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Leo will be 10:30 am Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville.
Leo was born February 14, 1924, in Rickardsville, IA, the son of John and Blanche Schirmer Barton. On April 21, 1948, he married Rita Mae Klein in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville. She died February 22, 2000.
In addition to owning and operating the Barton Family Farm, Leo worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville and U.A.W. Local 94. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and NASCAR and enjoyed playing Euchre. He enjoyed traveling the country with his wife and brother and sister in law.
Survivors include three daughters, Madonna “Donna” Hayes of Rockford, IL, Vicky (Vince) Smith of Peosta, IA, and Dawn Barton of Cedar Rapids, IA; three sons, Ron “Tuni” (Mary Ann) Barton of Dubuque, Randy “Haney” (Marian) Barton of Holy Cross, IA, and Rick (Julie) Barton of Dubuque; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way; one sister, Betty Stierman of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eileen Barton and Phyllis Stierman, four brothers, Ray, Paul, Jim, and Luke, and his son-in-law, Keith Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville.
A special thank you to the staff at Stonehill for their loving care of Leo.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Leo’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.