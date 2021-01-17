Heather Rae Gobrecht Telegraph Herald Jan 17, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Heather Rae Gobrecht, 43, of Dodgeville, formerly of Belmont, Wis., died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 18, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis.Services will be private. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dodgeville-wis Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Iowa-county-wis