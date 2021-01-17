DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Heather Rae Gobrecht, 43, of Dodgeville, formerly of Belmont, Wis., died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 18, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis.

Services will be private.

Tags