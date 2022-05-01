EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Dennis D. “Buzz” Duehr, 73, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the V. A. Medical Center, Iowa City, IA.
Visitation will be from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where prayers and sharing of memories will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Air Force Honors Guard.
Buzz was born on February 4, 1949, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Delbert and Pearl (Culbertson) Duehr. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, the class of 1967. He was united in marriage to Sandie L. Collins on January 10, 1991, in Galena, IL.
Buzz was formerly employed by Sieman Woodworks in East Dubuque. He served in the U. S. Air Force from March 9, 1970 — March 8, 1974, attaining the rank of SSGT. He was an Air Traffic Control Operator.
Buzz enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, the Alabama and Green Bay Packers football teams.
Surviving is his wife, Sandie; five children, Jennifer Watson, Bj (Madison) Duehr, Paige (special friend Jill) Duehr; Dusty and Austin (Ashley) Duehr; two grandchildren, Zach and Roman; his siblings, Sandra Brown, Cindy (David) Lindsey, Charles (Musetta) Loeffelholz, Glenn (special friend Yolonda Knuff) Loeffelholz, Don (JoAnne) Loeffelholz and Tim (special friend Kathy Otting Reuter) Loeffelholz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Buzz was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Duehr, mother and step-father Vincent & Pearl Loeffelholz, sister, Linda (Lehman) Pitts and brother-in-law, James Brown.
Sandie and family wish to extend their sincerest appreciation to the Nurses and Staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Iowa City for the care and compassion shown to Buzz and his family.