Joy (Turner) Blackburn, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services.
To celebrate Joy’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 5:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Joy’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Joy was born on March 25, 1940, in Johnsburg, Illinois, daughter of Earl J. and Helen A. (Schaefer) Turner.
Joy married David Blackburn when she was just 16 years old in 1956, and in their later years they eventually settled in Dubuque. She was employed with several companies throughout the years including APAC and Advanced Datacom, where she did insurance sales. She was an active member of DBQ Intergroup and was extremely proud of her sobriety. Joy’s faith was also a very important part of her daily life. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and after they closed, she became a member of Sacred Heart Church, where she continued to volunteer her time. Her grandchildren truly were her world, she loved spending time with them any chance she could. We will miss our mom, grandma and sister more than words can say, and will cherish all of the memories made throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Joy’s memory include her children, Richard Blackburn, Diane (Frank) Jackson, David Blackburn, Kenny (Marcia) Schmitt, Linda Douglas and Cathy Jo (Phil) Mihalakis; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and a brother, Arlyn Turner.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; a son, Phil; a daughter, Joanne Harmening; two sisters, Elaine (Harold) Schmitt and Marilyn (Ray) Blackburn; a brother, Skippy Turner; and a sister-in-law, Avis Turner.
Joy’s family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Manor Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all of your outstanding care of Joy, she considered all of you her angels on Earth!
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Joy Blackburn Family.
