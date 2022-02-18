THOMPSON, Iowa — Karoline Drahn, 52, of Thompson and formerly of Monona, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, where services will follow. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

