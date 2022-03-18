POTOSI, Wis. — It is with profound sadness and sense of loss we share the passing of Leona (Ambort) Doser on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the age of 103. She departed peacefully at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster, after residing there for three years.
Leona was born on August 15, 1918, to Leo and Rose (Aegler) Ambort in Primrose Township in Dane County. After her family moved from Mt. Sterling, WI, to Potosi, she married Daniel Doser. She was a talented lady. Leona excelled in cooking and baking and was known for her outstanding cream center candies. Arts and crafts were no strangers to her either. She completed many pieces of beautiful handiwork as well as two cathedral window quilts and matching pillows. Leona was a devoted member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi.
Survivors include her children: Janet Doser, Cudahy, WI; James (Lori Kelln) Doser, Boaz, WI; grandchildren: Kellie (Erick) Oberstar and Cristy (Kurt) Ballweg, all from Verona, WI; great-grandchildren: Connor and Quinn Oberstar and Aiden Leibfried and Asher Ballweg; son-in-law, Frank Fiorenza, Potosi, WI; as well as may nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Rose Ambort; husband, Daniel Doser; daughter, Mary Fiorenza; sisters: Doris (Robert) Bode and May Belle (Harold) Ryan; brothers: Warner (Irene, Leona, Ruth) Ambort; Reuben (Marie) Ambort and Norman Ambort.
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi. A Leona Doser Memorial Fund has been established with proceeds going to her favorite charities. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is serving the family.
The family would like to thank the Orchard Manor Nursing Home staff for the wonderful care given to Leona during her stay as well as the caregivers who made it possible for her to reside in her home until she was past 100 years old. A special thanks to caregivers, Rita and Paulette, who were with Leona from the beginning until she left her home in Potosi as well as neighbors, Tammy and Gary.