Douglas J. Crosby, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Evonda S. Diel, Bellevue, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Off Shore Resort Bar & Grill, Bellevue.
Neil R. Gavin, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Marty Hill, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside memorial service: 10 a.m. today, Savanna Township Cemetery.
Dawn M. Kalmes, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Happy’s Place.
Kevin D. Kline, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Grand View Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Betty L. Kurdelmeyer, Monona, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
John J. Lowery, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Gerald J. Ricke, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon today at the chapel.
Richard Sturman, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Karen A. Walbrun, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Log Cabin, Eagle Point Park.