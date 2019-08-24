Monsignor Wayne A. Ressler, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mercy Care in Dubuque, due to heart-related issues.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with a vigil service at 6:45 p.m. The funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, also at the church, celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home is assisting the family.