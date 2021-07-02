Sharon Stratton, emergency room nurse and traveler, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in her home with family in Dubuque, Iowa.
There will be no public services. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family.
She lost her battle with liver cancer at 64 years young.
Sharon was born on October 11, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Shirley (Hines) Spahn.
She was the first female newspaper delivery girl in Dubuque, IA, and delivered the Des Moines Register all along Clarke Drive. She marched in many parades as a banner carrier and a rifle carrier for the Dubuquettes Drill Team sponsored by Navy Ship 67.
She lived most of her life in Dubuque but got to work as a traveling emergency room RN at prestigious medical centers.
Always grateful for family time and especially all of her grandchildren, Karoline, Isabella, Sylvia, Alexis, Trenton, Olivia, Chandler Jo, Eleanor, Gavin, Oliver, Alexander, Liam, and 7 grandbabies in heaven including 3 of her own in heaven.
Her passions were sewing, cooking, baking, painting in oils, watercolors, tempra and drawing. She loves dogs and especially Chloe Beagle, whom she will meet at the Rainbow Bridge! She claimed her greatest accomplishment was having 4 beautiful, intelligent children! Chad, Todd, Tyler and Mallory. She will be missed dearly.