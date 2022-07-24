ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Vivian “Ditty” Louise Quinn, age 75, died in Ann Arbor, MI on July 14, 2022.
She was born on October 10, 1946 to Leslie “Mooty” and Eugenia “Babe” Blitgen. Vivian was a 1965 graduate of Marquette High School and went on to attend Patricia Stevens Career College in Chicago, IL while also working at O’Hare International Airport. She then moved back to Iowa and worked for Interstate Power (Alliant Energy) until her retirement in 2009, with a brief three-year break to be a stay-at-home mom.
Her grandchildren will remember Vivian for her love of baking. They always looked forward to frosting and decorating sugar cookies when visiting. In her retirement, she expanded her decorating skills to cupcakes and enjoyed volunteering with St. Joseph’s daycare and hot lunch program. In her final years, she moved to Ann Arbor to be closer to her grandchildren.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, brother Nick Blitgen, and brother-in-law Dave Muhlenhaupt.
She is survived by her daughter, Bridget (Stephen) Maldonado of Ann Arbor, MI, grandchildren, Quinn and Oliver Maldonado of Ann Arbor, MI, and siblings Mary Muhlenhaupt, Bill Blitgen, Joe (Kathy) Bligten, Gigi (Bob) Reeg all of Bellevue, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday, July 29th at 10:30 am, with a brief visitation at the church starting at 9:30 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank Susan at Brookdale Senior Living in Ann Arbor for her loving and attentive care over this past year.
