ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Vivian “Ditty” Louise Quinn, age 75, died in Ann Arbor, MI on July 14, 2022.

She was born on October 10, 1946 to Leslie “Mooty” and Eugenia “Babe” Blitgen. Vivian was a 1965 graduate of Marquette High School and went on to attend Patricia Stevens Career College in Chicago, IL while also working at O’Hare International Airport. She then moved back to Iowa and worked for Interstate Power (Alliant Energy) until her retirement in 2009, with a brief three-year break to be a stay-at-home mom.

