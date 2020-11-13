COLESBURG, Iowa — Francis “Fritz” (Frank) Clemen, 74, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
He was born on May 18, 1946, in Holy Cross, the son of Alphonse and Armella (Schieltz) Clemen. Fritz was raised and educated in the Holy Cross area and was a 1964 graduate of Holy Cross High School. Fritz then served honorably in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
On April 19, 1969, Fritz was united in marriage to Linda Roling at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colesburg. Two children were born to this union. Fritz worked for Wilson Packing in Cedar Rapids for a short period of time before becoming a meat inspector for the USDA. After his retirement from there, Fritz worked for the State of Iowa as a meat inspector.
Fritz never met a stranger. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Colesburg Legion. Fritz enjoyed wood working and mechanical work. He and Linda enjoyed riding around the area in his 1965 Bonneville. Fritz loved his family and especially loved being Grandpa to Evan and Alex.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Linda Clemen of Coleburg; his daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Johnson of Carlisle; two grandsons, Evan and Alex Johnson; five siblings, Loras Clemen of Dubuque, Jerome (Pat) Clemen of Holy Cross, Dale (Carol) Clemen of Dubuque, Janice (Willie) Wagner of Holy Cross, and Cathy (Don) Keppler of Manchester; one brother-in-law, Marvin Gaul of Holy Cross; and many nieces and nephews.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Craig in 1989; his sister, Germaine Gaul; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Clemen.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the church and cemetery.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. A video livestream of the service will be available at www.vibrantcatholic.com.
Public Inurnment with Military Rites: 11:45 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery at Colesburg, with Rev. John Haugen officiating.