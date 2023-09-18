CUBA CITY, Wis. — Wayne J. Schmieder, 90, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 2:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

Wayne was born on March 17, 1933 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Alvin and Matred (Belken) Schmieder. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1951 and served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. Wayne was united in marriage to Marlene L. Peacock on June 9, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City.

